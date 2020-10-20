Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in McDonald's by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.