Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CTO opened at $45.35 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $67.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.