Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.25. 33,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

