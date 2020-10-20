Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,172,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 309,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,241. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

