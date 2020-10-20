Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

DLR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,239. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

