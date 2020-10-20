Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $227.24. 17,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,244. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $229.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.62. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

