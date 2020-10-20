Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. 15,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

