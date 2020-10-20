Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after buying an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,375. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

