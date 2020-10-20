Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 584,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 190,380 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $539,000. AXA boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 396,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $586,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

