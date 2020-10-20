Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clorox by 998.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clorox by 12.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Clorox by 2,235.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,929. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.