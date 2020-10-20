Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 948 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 357.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $7,940,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in VMware by 185.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VMware by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,567. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

