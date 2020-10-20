Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $161.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176,617. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

