Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Square by 4,234.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. 53,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,969. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

