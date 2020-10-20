Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

NEM stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 59,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,637. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $3,376,180 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.