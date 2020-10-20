Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 323.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 49.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,182. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

