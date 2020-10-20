Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 156,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696,436. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

