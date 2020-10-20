Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. 17,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

