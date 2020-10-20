Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $161.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,034,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 17.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $161,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after buying an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,823,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

