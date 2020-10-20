Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $180,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.