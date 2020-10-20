Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,117. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

