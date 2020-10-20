Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,100,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,869,000 after purchasing an additional 897,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

SCHW stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,202. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

