Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

