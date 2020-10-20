Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

