Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

NYSE RY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. 17,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,332. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

