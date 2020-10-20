Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wabtec by 38.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

