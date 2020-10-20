Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 140,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,431,434. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

