Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eBay by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 67,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

