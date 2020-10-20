Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. 10,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.32. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

