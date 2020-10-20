Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after acquiring an additional 733,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,513. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

