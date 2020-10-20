Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.90. 48,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.