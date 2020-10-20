Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,180. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

