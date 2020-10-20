Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,465. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,119,454 shares of company stock valued at $414,221,362. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

