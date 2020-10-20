Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 12,169 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.