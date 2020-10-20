Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

IBM stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. 359,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,242. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

