Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 150,072 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 13.8% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $129,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after buying an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $108,177,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $81,438,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 55,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,673,082. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

