Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. 47,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

