Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 6,308 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.05. 8,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

