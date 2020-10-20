Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 8,321 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 823,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 17,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. United Microelectronics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

