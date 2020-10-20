Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. 6,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,023. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

