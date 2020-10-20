Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,246.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 240.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $7,011,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $228.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.