Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,677. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.