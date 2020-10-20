Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.22

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 96413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

