Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

