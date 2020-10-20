Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CREE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $73.93 on Friday. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.