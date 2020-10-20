CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.06-6.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.12 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCI stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

