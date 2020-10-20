CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.