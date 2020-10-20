CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

