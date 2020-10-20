CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.28.

CSX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

