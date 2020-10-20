CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.28.

CSX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

