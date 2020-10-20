Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 128.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $227.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

